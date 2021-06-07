5 things you need to know for Monday, June 7

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, June 7.

1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash that closed down I-25 at Happy Canyon Road

A crash with a deer ended with one person dead and nine others injured Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., a car hit a deer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County.

The people in the vehicle that hit the deer got out and "multiple cars hit the people," according to Master Trooper Gary Culter with the Colorado State Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine the number of vehicles involved.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Northbound and southbound I-25 were initially closed, but northbound lanes reopened around 3:30 a.m. There was no estimate on how long southbound lanes would remain closed.

Last day for lawmakers to reach bipartisanship on Biden's infrastructure plan

President Biden's infrastructure spending plan is the first of a two-part proposal to help the nation's economy recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The president plans to pay for this part of his recovery package, by raising corporate taxes. His administration claims this would raise more than $2 trillion over the next 15 years. Instead, Republicans want a less expensive proposal, and want to pull funds from COVID-19 relief.

So what happens now?

Republicans have offered a counter-proposal. The new offer consisted of an about $50 billion increase in spending across a number of infrastructure programs, and in all, would $1 trillion dollars. President Biden's original proposal would cost $1.7 trillion.

On Friday, the President rejected the Republicans latest counteroffer for an infrastructure deal, citing the offer did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs.

"We believe that this counter offer delivers on what President Biden told us in the oval office that day," said Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia.

Talks will continue today, between Biden and the lead GOP negotiator. The President has indicated today is the last day he will seek bipartisanship on his infrastructure proposal. Most lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, hope an agreement can be reached before the August recess.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released the allocations and spending guidelines for the $5.7 billion that will be headed to Colorado and its local governments as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA).

Many counties and municipalities are still deciding what they will do with the money, but El Paso County leaders recently released plans on how they plan to spend the funds they receive.

In total, El Paso County is receiving nearly $140 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The money will come in two waves, half this spring and the other half around this time next year.

The way the funds will be used is based on federal guidelines, which include: support for the ongoing response and recovery from COVID-19, economic impact, supplement government revenue, invest in infrastructure, and pay for essential workers who could not work remote during the pandemic.

(AP) - Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.

This is going to be a hot and rough week at times. We'll start today with lots of sunshine but build clouds into the afternoon and early evening. We will see scattered mountain thunderstorms, some of which will fall east into the Pikes Peak Region, mainly central and eastern El Paso County, as well as east along the Raton Mesa through southern Las Animas County.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 56. Sunny to start with clouds in the afternoon and scattered afternoon thunderstorms, especially in north and eastern El Paso County. One or two could come out of the mountains through Colorado Springs, but no severe weather is expected. A few strong downdrafts are going to be possible.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 57. Very hot today with sunny skies turning cloudy in the afternoon. We will be breezy in the afternoon with dry skies as any storms should stay far west over the mountains.

