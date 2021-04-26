5 things you need to know for Monday, April 26

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, April 26.

We have a Weather Alert Day across southern Colorado with high fire danger and more gusty winds. We'll see another very hot day with highs in the 80s across most of the lower elevations.

A few areas could be near records once again today. We'll see really strong winds during the afternoon, and that combined with low humidity will result in widespread high fire danger.

We'll start windy and warm on Tuesday but a series of cold front will hit us in the afternoon.

Experts believe vaccine supply will overtake demand in the next couple of weeks

Officials in some areas of the United States are struggling to fill appointments due in part to vaccine hesitancy.

A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found large numbers of Americans who are unmotivated to get the vaccine or who have no interest in getting vaccinated at all.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 8-percent of people who got one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have missed their second shot.

"Whenever you have a two-dose vaccine, you're going to see people who for one reason or other – convenience, forgetting, a number of other things – just don't show up for the second vaccine," explains Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

For those two-dose vaccines, officials say the protection is stronger and lasts longer with two shots than with just one.

President Biden's first address to Congress

This week, President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to Congress where he is expected to push for infrastructure and police reform among other topics.

Don't expect this Presidential address to Congress to look like presidential addresses from yesteryear. COVID-19 has changed everything. Big change number 1 is not every member of Congress is invited. Usually, the House chamber is packed and every member of Congress gets to bring a guest. This year, congressional leadership will decide who gets to attend big change.

Secondly, no handshaking or hugs in a place where greeting the President is commonplace. While nothing will stop applause, COVID-19 is still limiting anything that isn't socially distanced.

Big change number 3 is women take center stage, well sort of. Sitting behind the President when speeches like this are given with the Vice President and Speaker of the House in the background. For the first time in history, both will be women.

Finally, Republicans won't be the only party giving a rebuttal speech. While Republican Senator Tim Scott has been picked to give the official Republian response. Progressives have elected to deliver their own speech too, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman from New York has been tasked with this.

All of this will take place under strict security. The Capitol Police will be on high alert.

Dozens of Colorado law enforcement agencies teaming up to stop street racing

On Friday, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced a new team composed of 34 different law enforcement agencies throughout the state, dedicated to combating illegal street racing.

The team was assembled because there has been an increase in illegal street racing in Colorado. Colorado Springs is no exception. "During the pandemic it got worse, and so we were more concerned than ever... It's very dangerous. In fact, there's been injuries and deaths in Colorado Springs, related to street racing," said Colorado Springs City Councilmember, Richard Skorman.

Around a month ago, Colorado Springs City Council passed a Public Nuisance Ordinance (PNO) for the purpose of illegal street racing. Now, following a first strike for street racing, the car being used can be seized.

Participating in street racing could lead to charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging in a speed contest, aiding a speed contest, or obstructing a highway incident to a speed contest. Penalties could include possible jail time, fines, and loss of driving privileges. According to CSP, there have been reports of shots fired during recent illegal races.

If other drivers come into contact with cars racing around them, the best decision is to try and separate from the speeding vehicles. Call 911 if there is an immediate safety risk, and report the incident to CSP by dialing *277 on a phone, or log it later at reportstreetracing.com.

If racers are meeting illegally on private property, owners can file a trespass order through local law enforcement.

A section of Airport Road closing until June

Starting on Thursday, Airport Road will be closed between Lakewood Circle, and Audubon Drive, which is just west of Academy in Colorado Springs.

Traffic will be detoured to Fountain Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The closure is expected to last until mid-June.

The closure is due to a construction project to work on the sewer system. This is all part of the first of a two-part project to replace the Airport Road bridge over Spring Creek.

On Wednesday, the day before the closure, eastbound Airport Road will be reduced to one lane at Lakewood Circle and the intersection, Lakewood Circle will be fully closed for construction crews. Crews are doing this to remove a raised median island, the closure will last from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

