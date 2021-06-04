5 things you need to know for Friday, June 4

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

The first $1M drawing for vaccinated Coloradans will be announced Friday. Here’s how it’s going to work.

The name of the Coloradan who’ll receive the first $1 million just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine has already been drawn. Today, the rest of the state will know their name.

The CDPHE is going to pull all the eligible people from the Colorado Immunization Information System and then randomly assign them a number. Numbers will then go through a program which will then randomly select a winner and a few alternates just in case the winner is unable to claim the prize.

A winner will be announced every week – starting this week – for the next five weeks on Friday at 5 p.m.

Child molester who received probation during plea deal faces new charges involving kids

A child molester who walked away on probation as part of a plea deal in 2019 has been arrested and charged with more crimes involving children.

Hector Gonzalez pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl between 2017 and 2018. In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, Gonzalez received a 90-day sentence followed by four years on probation.

This plea deal angered the victim's family who believes justice was not served.

While covering that court case, News 5 Investigates heard from more survivors who claim Gonzalez molested them too. After investigators followed up on new leads and evidence, Gonzalez is now facing a laundry list of new charges.

Get ready for summer heat over the next few days, especially by Saturday!

A high pressure ridge is going to push highs into the 80s and a few lower 90s later today with breezy conditions and dry skies. Be sure and wear sunscreen if you're outside today, it'll be an easy day for a sunburn. Overnight we look clear, cool, and calm.

Colorado lawmakers proposing major changes to school finance formula

With more funding headed toward K-12 education following the passage of a bill to raise local school district taxes, Colorado lawmakers are proposing major changes to how the state spends its education dollars.

On a 60-5 vote, the House passed the 2021 School Finance Act which makes changes to the school finance formula to direct additional resources to schools that serve higher populations of at-risk students and English language learners.

It also restores reductions to K-12 funding that the legislature made last year in the wake of dire budget forecasts that predicted significant revenue declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in a million: Local woman in coma for nearly a month following J&J vaccine, fighting for "fair compensation"

A Colorado Springs woman is that one in a million when it comes to severe health complications after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Shortly after getting the vaccine, she went to the hospital on March 19, and on March 20, fell into a coma.

Lippy told News5 she woke up from her coma on April 11, two days before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily halted on April 13 to investigate reports of dangerous blood clots.

Lippy said she still has blood clots in her liver, which doctors are monitoring.

For someone in Lippy's position with a COVID-19 vaccine injury, her lawyer said they are entitled to get both medical expenses and lost earnings reimbursed. However, he said there is no guarantee the claim will be approved

