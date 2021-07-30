5 things you need to know for Friday, July 30

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Colorado Springs’ 150th Anniversary

This year marks a major milestone for the city. On July 31, the city will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its founding. Colorado Springs has gone through lots of transformations over the many years. News 5 and the community plans to celebrate it all.

On Saturday, July 31, 60 floats will participate in a “Parade Through Time,” which will represent major moments in Colorado Springs' history. The parade will then be followed by a downtown festival, which will have fun for the whole family.

_____

Customer's car stolen while awaiting repairs at local car dealership; Who is responsible for the loss?

If you drop off your car at a dealership for repair work and it, unfortunately, gets stolen, who is ultimately responsible?

That's the question one military family asked News 5 Investigates to look into after their truck was nowhere to be found when they went to pick it up.

Anne Connolly says her husband took their Ford F250 Pickup Truck to Phil Long Ford Motor City for warranty repair work, but when it came time to pick up the truck a month after dropping it off---the service team couldn't find it.

_____

Fan Fest underway to celebrate Olympic and Paralympic games

The Tokyo Games Fan Fest kicked off on Thursday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. There are plenty of fun activities and events for the whole family to look forward to. It's also an opportunity for the community to come out and celebrate the big games in Olympic City USA.

The fan fest will take place every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and run through Sunday, August 1. Admission is free to the public.

_____

Visitors center a leader in environmental design

The Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center was designed with sustainability in mind. Careful consideration was given during the planning, design, and construction phases of the project so that every aspect of the new facility would minimize the impact on the environment and better benefit the people who come here to enjoy it.

The energy savings of the building allowed it to qualify for the US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver level certification. The designers also strived to achieve the International Living Future Institute's more ambitious and eco-friendly Living Building Challenge.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning is another mild start with temperatures in the 60s for most of the region. The sky is mostly clear this morning and conditions are dry across southern Colorado.

It will still be another dry and hot day ahead with temperatures rising above average. Highs will be in the 80s in the mountain valleys, 90s for I-25 and the plains, and a few triple digits in the plains. Expect a high of 92 in Colorado Springs, 98 in Pueblo, 94 in Canon City, and 80 in Woodland Park.

Today will be sunny and dry in the plains with a chance of rain for the mountains. Generally expect the spotty rain to stay up into the hills today.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter