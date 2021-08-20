5 things you need to know for Friday, August 20

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, August 20.

Evacuation from Afghanistan

U.S. officials are struggling to speed the pace of evacuations of Americans and Afghans at the Kabul airport.

This as there are multiple reports this morning the Taliban are going house-to-house looking for people on a watch list.

There are also reports of the Taliban killing people they have targeted.

The state department says it expects a major increase in the number of people to be airlifted soon.

Earlier this week, President Biden said he hopes to have every American and our allies out of the country by August 31.

He says it's not just the 10 to 15,000 Americans who need to be evacuated, there's also an estimated 50 to 65,000 Afghans who need to get out as well.

Student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration is forgiving student loan debt to more than 323,000 borrowers who have a total and permanent disability.

The students will be identified through data that matches with the Social Security Administration.

The Department of Education says borrowers will receive notices starting in September, and expects to finish by the end of the year.

Manitou Incline will be closed for Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent and are back this year with a race from the bottom to the top of Pikes Peak.

It starts at seven in the morning on Saturday. Then on Sunday morning, we will see the full marathon.

A pre-race expo and festivities are scheduled for tonight and all day tomorrow in Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

Keep in mind, the Manitou Incline will be closed this weekend for the event.

Interstate 70 status

CDOT says the closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon that began Wednesday afternoon is expected to end early this morning.

They said crews were encouraged by how well the canyon landscape weathered after it rained there earlier this week.

This was the first significant rain event since the mudslides occurred in late July.

If the interstate reopens remember it will still only be one lane in each direction.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning is a cool yet comfortable start in southern Colorado. There is a band of showers and thunderstorms in northern Colorado where the tail end is providing some sprinkles to southern Colorado.

Other than that we are generally dry this morning. This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Expect a high of 84 in Colorado Springs, 89 in Pueblo, 87 in Canon City, and 74 in Woodland Park.

Today should be mostly sunny this afternoon and likely dry. Winds will be light to slightly breezy today.

There is a chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms early on Saturday through mid-day.

