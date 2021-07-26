5 Things to Know for Monday, July 26

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, July 26.

Infrastructure bill progress

US Senators hope to take another shot at passing a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill as early as today.

A bipartisan group of senators wants to finalize the framework of the proposal and then put it to a procedural vote.

A major sticking point remains how much to spend on highway and transit.

Harrison D2 child care program

A local school district is making childcare more attainable with a new program.

Harrison School District 2 plans to offer free before and after school child care at every one of its elementary schools starting this year.

The district is partnering with several child care providers for the program like the YMCA, Early Connections Learning Centers, and the City of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department.

US Olympic and Paralympic Museum Fan Fest

Later this week the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum welcome even more people as the fan fest gets underway Thursday.

Today you can work out with two-time Paralympian Tyler Carter. He will be leading a workout on the plaza from 11 to noon.

The museum opened last year when the Tokyo Olympics were initially scheduled for, but now that the games are here, the museum is hosting the Colorado Grand Opening.

"It's just an exciting opportunity to see some of the memorabilia from the games, as well as learning a little about some of the athletes," said Scott Russell, who took his family and kids on vacation, then stopped by the museum on Friday morning. "Being that the Olympics were starting, and I knew this was here, it was kind of a planned stop on the way back."

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count

China currently leads the medal count at the Tokyo Olympics with 15 total, including 6 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze.

The United States is in 2nd with 14 overall medals, including 7 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

Olympics host Japan is up next with 11 total medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Hotter and drier weather will take over this week as a high-pressure ridge moves north and sends hot air farther east into Colorado's plains.

We'll be sunnier today but there will still be some clouds and rain through the region. Rain today will be focused in the mountains and down along the New Mexico border.

Highs will be in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo. El Paso and Pueblo counties should stay dry today.

We'll be mild and dry tonight with lows in the 60s.

