5 Things to Know for Monday, August 2

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, August 2.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

US Olympic and Paralympic Museum events

While the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum's first-ever Fan Fest celebrating the Tokyo Olympics has officially wrapped up, the museum plans to host a series of other events through Labor Day as part of its grand opening.

Today, they will be hosting a "Becoming your personal best resiliency warm-up". The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and wraps up at 3:00 p.m.

Click here for a full list of the USOPM activities.

_____

Tokyo Olympics

And there are more big events on the schedule in Tokyo today.

In Track and Field, we'll see the finals for the men's long jump, women's discus throw, men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, and the women's 3,000 meter race.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will begin today along with quarterfinals in men's and women's beach volleyball.

Simone Biles returns to the competition on Tuesday in the beam event final. Beam is set for 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3 during the last session of event finals, which also includes the men's parallel bars and high bar.

Click here for a schedule of events and where to watch from NBCOlympics.com.

KOAA - NBC Olympics

_____

USAFA reopens to the public

The US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs will finally re-open to the public after nearly 17 months of closure because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Academy gates open to visitors starting at 5:30 a.m.

Current Defense Department and Air Force Academy rules require everyone to wear a mask inside the facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

_____

Free Colorado Parks admission

In honor of Colorado's birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have free admission to all its parks today.

The Centennial State turned 145 years young yesterday. The state was founded on August 1, 1876, on the 100th anniversary of our nation's founding, hence our nickname The Centennial State.

While admission to all of the parks will be free today, all other fees like for camping and reservations will still apply.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Hazy for I-25 and the plains due to wildfire smoke. Conditions will stay dry for I-25 and the plains today. But flash flood watches still remain in place for Colorado mountain areas and the high country.

Showers and thunderstorms will be underway in the mountains by noon and will last through the evening. On the saturated ground, it won't take much to create runoff and flash flood conditions today.

Download the First Alert 5 Weather App to get on-the-go weather alerts.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter