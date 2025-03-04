5 Things To Know Before You Go March 4, 2025

Wind To Persist Across Southern Colorado Tuesday

If you are down south, you probably did not see much to any snow unlike the northeastern part of El Paso County and the eastern plains, you will still have to deal with the wind today. High-wind warnings are in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday with gusts expected to be between 50 - 70 mph in some areas.

How Did Local Road Crews Prepare For The Storm?

While the snow did not accumulate as much as expected, with warmer air in the region much of Colorado Springs saw little to no snow on the ground. Still, crews said they were prepared, we spoke with the El Paso County and Colorado Springs road crews Monday to see what it is like preparing during blizzard warnings.

Pre-Evacuations Lifted After Wildfire Burns Near Wigwam Monday

On Monday afternoon, ahead of the rain and much of the weather in the northern part of El Paso County there was considerable fire danger with the wind we were seeing. A small grass fire broke out near I-25 and Wigwam near the Pueblo County border on Monday afternoon, crews were able to call off the pre-evacuation warning issued Monday evening.

Snowboard Missing On Vail Mountain Since February 14 Found Dead

Connor Gill, 26, who was living in the Denver metro area went missing on Vail Mountain after he last scanned his ticket on February 14 around 8:50 a.m. He was said to be headed to the Avanti route area at the time of his disappearance, during that time Vail was seeing excessive amounts of snow in the area. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

How President Trump's Traiffs Could Impact Car Prices

Tuesday begins President Trump's 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico have gone into effect this morning. There will also be a 10% tariff on energy imports, which could cause gas prices to begin to go up this week. President Trump also added a 10% tariff on goods from China. Additionally, the president said a planned 25% tariff on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports will begin on April 2 changing pricing you could see on cars in the coming months. More here.

_____

