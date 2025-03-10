5 Things To Know Before You Go March 10, 2025

Warmest Day Of The Year On Monday, With Higher Fire Danger Looming

A breezy to gusty start to the week will give way to the warmest day of the year on Monday, and Red Flag Warnings. The westerly flow will lead to a breezy to gusty and warm Monday afternoon across Southern Colorado. 30-35 mph gusts combined with single-digit relative humidity will increase the fire danger risk.

Marksheffel Road Overnight Work To Begin Monday

The City of Colorado Springs says that overnight closures will begin along Marksheffel Road on Monday night. This could impact any travel along Marksheffel Road between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Pine Creek Overcomes 10-Point Deficit To Book First Trip To Final Four

In a first in program history, the Fifth-seeded Pine Creek Eagles overcame a ten-point deficit to knock out Cherry Creek in the Colorado 6A Girls Basketball Playoffs. Punching a ticket to the final four for the first time in program history, Pine Creek will face top-seeded Grandview on Thursday.

Air Force Reservits Return From Deployment

Friday, Air Force Reservists returned from deployment this afternoon, after spending four months supporting U.S. Missions in Africa. Family and friends eagerly greeted around thirty citizen airmen from the 302nd's Airlift Wing. Their mission in Africa was to support both U.S. Forces and Allies. Airmen did everything from moving supplies and equipment to helping with medical airlifts around Africa.

Plan In The Works To Bring New Life To North Nevada Ave

A plan to bring new life to an old part of Colorado Springs is accelerating. The portion of North Nevada Avenue between Fillmore Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is considered a blighted area of the city could see billions of dollars of public and private investment in the years ahead.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.