5 Things To Know Before You Go January 29, 2025

Wednesday Rain & Snow Showers Minimal Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Storm

Expect rain and snow to move into the area later Wednesday evening with heavier snow to move into our area on Thursday. The storm will not have as huge of an impact as we have seen from previous storms recently but some impacts to your commute Thursday are possible.

Weather Science: Ice Jam Formations Leading To Flooding Concerns Along The Arkansas River

The warmer weather we've enjoyed over the last several days is causing ice to melt along sections of the Arkansas River. According to the National Weather Service, This leads to an ice jam and flood risk. More here.

Colorado Springs Voters Will Vote On Recreation Marijuana, Again

The Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-2 to put forth a ballot question about the sale of recreational marijuana in the upcoming municipal election. The ballot question will ask voters if they want to repeal Ballot Question 300 which voters passed in November of 2024, allowing medicinal marijuana shops to apply to sell recreational marijuana. More here.

New Program Aimed To Help D11 At-Risk Youth

Colorado Springs School District 11 has launched its Ascend Center at Galileo Middle School to provide a space to help at-risk youth by bringing the students, parents, and counselors to a space to work through issues.

ICE To Use Buckley Space Force Base To Process, Temporarily House Detained Immigrants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will use Buckley Space Force Base facilities to process and temporarily house detained immigrants, military officials confirmed to Scripps News Denver on Tuesday. More here.

