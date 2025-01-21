5 Things To Know Before You Go January 21, 2025

Arctic Weather Remains For One More Day

Dangerous cold remains Tuesday morning before temperatures are expected to climb above freezing. An Extreme Cold Warning will remain in effect this morning until around 11:00 a.m. across Southern Colorado due to dangerous wind chill temperatures.

Weather Science: Subzero Temperatures are Creating Light Pillars and Sun Dogs

Many of you have been sending in photos capturing light pillars and sun dogs across southern Colorado. These weather phenomena are most commonly seen in the region's frigid temperatures. Should you want to learn more about light pillars and sun dogs, click here.

Last Day To File To Run For City Council

Tuesday marks the last day you can file to run for the Colorado Springs City Council. To file head to the City Clerk's Office to go ahead and fill out the necessary paperwork for the upcoming municipal election in April. To learn more click here.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Confident Future Wolf Releases Will Be More Successful

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured 15 gray wolves in Canada and released them in Eagle and Pitkin counties as the state continues implementing the voter-mandated reintroduction effort. This brings the total number of known wolves in the state to 29. More here.

President Trump Pardons About 1,500 January 6 Defendants

Just hours after being inaugurated, President Donald Trump officially pardoned about 1,500 of those charged and convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection and commuted the sentences of 14 others. More here.

