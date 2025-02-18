5 Things To Know Before You Go February 18, 2025

Cold And Foggy With Light Snow Tuesday Morning

Following the passage of last night's potent cold front, a persistent upslope flow has set up over southeastern Colorado this morning, leading to overcast skies, areas of dense fog, and occasional snow showers. The heaviest snow will be on the southeastern Plains, with lighter snow showers for the Pikes Peak Region. Impacts on the morning commute are possible in some areas due to snow-covered roads and slick travel conditions.

34 Parking Spots To Close In Old Colorado City

We have another traffic alert for you. On Monday the city of Colorado Springs will start repairing a retaining wall. 34 parking spots will be unavailable during the work.The work is happening in Old Colorado City at the Pikes Peak parking lot, between 25th and 26th Street. More here.

Three Women Being Inducted Into The Pueblo Hall of Fame

Three women, Yanera McCulley-Sedillo, Jayne Mazur, and Mary Jane Volelker have been inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame Class in Pueblo for their continued and significant contributions to the City of Pueblo. The City recognized the three women during a banquet on Saturday.

Uncollared Gray Wolf Kills Cow In Jackson County

In what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling the fire wolf depredation in 2025 happened near the Wyoming and Colorado border. All wolves that CPW has reintroduced in Colorado have GPS collars, meaning this wolf does not appear to be one of the translocated animals from the 2023 or 2025 wolf releases. No collared wolf data is currently present in that North Park area of Jackson County, CPW said. More here.

Hundreds Of FAA Employees Fired Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash

The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees just weeks after a fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. In emails distributed late Friday evening, probationary works were targeted. The impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing, and navigational aid maintenance, one air traffic controller said on the condition of anonymity. More here.

