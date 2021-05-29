5 things to do this Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Memorial Day Weekend is known as the official start to summer. With more people getting vaccinated and restrictions lifting, there are plenty of things to do in Southern Colorado and in throughout the state this weekend.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

The annual MeadowGrass Music Festival will take place on Memorial Day Weekend after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Festival will feature over 20 bands, kid's activities, workshops, and more. There will also be a Beer Festival on Sunday afternoon. It will be held at the LaForet Conference & Retreat Center in the Black Forest. The festival runs until May 30. There are still tickets available for Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Paddle Yoga on Monument Lake

If you're ready to find some zen this summer and get out on the water be sure to check out Paddle Board Yoga at Monument Lake on Sunday, May 30. The class will be open to all levels, no experience with yoga or paddle-boarding is required to attend. All of the paddleboard equipment will be provided on-site. Tickets to attend are around $30. To sign up or get more information click here.

Echo Canyon River Expeditions

The rafting business in Southern Colorado is experiencing a rebound from the pandemic, and this is happening at Echo Canyon River Expeditions. Echo Canyon provides a number of white water rafting trips including at Royal Gorge, Big Horn Sheep Canyon, and the Arkansas River. There is a surge of people booking reservations. A year ago family trips got canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. At Echo Canyon River Expeditions

"The pendulum is swinging back so to speak as far as people's desire to get out,” said Echo Canyon River Expeditions, Owner, Andy Neinas.

Reservations are available beyond Memorial Day Weekend.

Memorial Day Run

The Colorado Veterans Project held an in-person Memorial Day running event on Saturday, but there's still time to participate in the virtual event, which is open until Monday, May 31. Participants can choose to run, walk, roll or stroll on their own route.

If you want to find ways to participate or donate, click here.

The event began in Denver in 2015 and has grown exponentially which is why they wanted to have it here in the Springs this year. Over the years, this march has raised over 96,000 pounds of food for veterans and over 250,00 dollars to deserving veteran non-profits.

Elitch Gardens' Memorial Day fireworks

It may be all the way in Denver, but if you're in the mood for a show in the sky, head out to Elitch Gardens for their Memorial Day fireworks! The display will happen at sundown on Sunday, May 30 at around 8 p.m. or so. More info. here.

