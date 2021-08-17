5 Things You Need to Know for Tuesday, August 17

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good Morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 Things You Need to Know for your Tuesday August, 17.

The Latest in Afghanistan

United States officials and embassy staff continue to rush out of Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in full control of the country, except of the airport in Kabul. Here, American troops continue to provide security for citizens and allies. President Biden says 6,000 members of a United States Security Force will stay in place for as long as necessary to complete evacuations.

Monument Rejects Development Proposal

The Monument Board of Trustees rejected a bid by real estate developers, the Schuck Chapman Companies, to form a metropolitan district as part of their Conexus Development. Many in town had soured on the project after learning in June of plans submitted by the Indiana-based company to create a series of warehouses on 92 acres of the property between I-25 and Old Denver highway.

Vaccine Boosters Recommended for Everyone

Federal health officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for everyone as early as this week. Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other older Americans would be among the first to receive the booster. The recommendation would be for people to get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

National Park Mask Mandates

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules. Visitors, employees, and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots. The rule applies regardless of a person's vaccination status or transmission levels within the community and will remain in effect until further notice.

Today's Forecast

West and Northerly flow is going to bring more heat and haze to the state today. High pressure areas are in place over Colorado and stretches back into the desert Southwest. Upper level low pressure area in the Pacific Northwest is moving closer to Colorado, bringing cooler and wetter air into the region over the next few days. Highs will be in the 90s in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo today with more wildfire smoke and hazy against the mountains and in the upper atmosphere. There could be some isolated thundershowers in the Pikes Peak region, but most of us should stay dry.