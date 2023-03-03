5 fun-filled things to do in Colorado this weekend March 3rd - 5th

COLORADO — No weekend plans? Check out these five fun-filled events happening around Colorado this weekend.

There is plenty for everyone from Gay Ski Week out at Telluride, to trying some unique cuisine at Denver's annual restaurant week or be it catching up with living fossils brought back to life at Jurassic Quest here in Colorado Springs. There is something for everyone to do this weekend in Colorado.

Laughs in Spanish

Make your way up to the Denver Performing Arts Center and catch a joyous part of a crime-comedy, part telenovela play focusing on an art gallery director as she navigates her showroom being turned into a crime scene. This stylish and vibrant play offers a look at the struggles, many Hispanic people go through to gain entry into cultural and artistic spaces that have historically excluded them. Tickets start at $40.00.

Denver Restaurant Week

Denver is quickly becoming a top foodie city in the nation. With its vibrant culture and thousands of restaurants, there is something for every taste bud. Denver restaurant week kicked off this Friday and will last until March 12th, 2023. There are three price points for a three-course meal with many restaurants sourcing locally. The price points are $25, $35, and $45. You can view menus of restaurants participating here.

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaur lovers get ready! Kicking off this weekend at the Colorado Springs Event Center one of the biggest touring dinosaur tours is returning., beginning on March 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. and lasting until March 6th, at 7:00 p.m. Get the experience to walk skyscraping dinosaurs that are realistic and life-like. Tickets start at $22.

Telluride Gay Ski Week

Help finish off Telluride's Gay Ski Week. Originally starting in 2002 the festival has grown over the years. The event features live music, on-the-mountain events, off-the-mountain events, and plenty of free events for all.

19th Boulder International Film Festival

This four-day cinema event features some early screenings of multiple international, local, and award-winning films. Running March 2nd - March 5th. The BIFF attracts more than 25,000 film enthusiasts, media, and industry each year. Tickets for each film are available here.

