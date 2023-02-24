5 fun-filled events in Colorado this weekend February 25th-26th

Sporting Events (Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets)

The Colorado Avalanche will be taking on the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $60. More information is here.

The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will battle it out on the basketball court at Ball Arena this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43. More info. here.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be entering its second weekend. This free and family-friendly event. Watch head-to-head carving on Saturdays at 12:00, 1:30, and 3:00. There is plenty of food, vendors, and fun. Plus, want to get out of the cold? Stop in one of Cripple Creek's historic casinos. More information is available here.

Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic

The first winter polo tournament will take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center on February 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. featuring top polo players from around the country. The Broadmoor is looking to be a catalyst in bringing Polo back to the Pikes Peak Region. General admission begins at $35. Learn more here.

Dew Tour Snow Events at Copper Mountain

Looking for an action-packed weekend? Stop by the Dew Tour Experience at Copper Mountain. See some of the best snow action sports athletes in the country as they throw down at Copper Mountain. Events begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and last until 9:00 p.m. on both nights. This is a free event. More information is available here.

Winter Craft Beer Festival

Grab your friends and make your way up to Boulder, Colorado and stop by the Winter Craft Beer Festival. With 50 + breweries in attendance, you are bound to run into something you have never drank before. The festival begins February 25th at 1 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. General Admission begins at $45. Learn more here.

