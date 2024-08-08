4th Judicial District Attorney's Office rules December officer-involved shooting justified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A December officer-involved shooting has been ruled justified according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In a review released to the public on Wednesday, the district attorney's office said the actions El Paso County Deputy Ian Devlin and Colorado Springs Police Department Officers Xavier Stewart and Joshua Singels were justified in shooting Nehemiah Hughes.

According to the DA's Office, Nehemiah Hughes, Mathiss Jackson, and a female, all of whom are juveniles, were reportedly driving a stolen car northbound near Marksheffel and Industry Roads when they allegedly attempted to steal a Jeep Wrangler from another driver at gunpoint on December 16 at 3:00 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep was able to escape unharmed and reported it to police. A similar call came in around 3:15 a.m. of another reported attempted vehicle theft.

Two females with an infant in the vehicle told police the suspects followed them before attempting to steal the Jeep Grand Cherokee they were driving in, the victims fled and said a person with a gunshot at them which struck the back right passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle around 3:50 a.m. on Constitution Boulevard and Deputy Devlin attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) which did not work. Moments later CSPD Officer Stewart and Singels were able to perform a successful TVI.

The officers immediately exited their cruiser with weapons drawn, at this point police said the suspects refused commands and proceeded to get out of their vehicle. Officer Singels saw Hughes exit his vehicle with a gun in his hand and point it at Deputy Devlin, Singels opened fire shooting Hughes twice.

Following the shooting officer immediately gave Hughes aid, and Hughes survived the incident. A black 10 mm handgun was found where Hughes fell according to police.

Nehemiah Hughes is currently facing 29 criminal charges including:

- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, CRS 18-3-102(1)(d); 18-2-101,

F2

- Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree, CRS 18-3-202(1)(c); 18-2-101,

F4

- Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery, CRS 18-4-302(1)(d); 18-2-101, F4

- Identity Theft, CRS 18-5-902(1)(a), F4

- Motor Vehicle Theft in the Third Degree, CRS 18-4-409(4)(a), F5

- Menacing, CRS 18-3-206, F5

- First Degree Criminal Trespass, CRS 18-4-502(1)(b), M1

- Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, CRS 18-12-108.5(1), M2

Mathiss Jackson who ran from the scene was arrested a short time later and is facing the following charges:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, CRS 18-3-102(1)(d); 18-2-101,

F2

- Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree, CRS 18-3-102(1)(c); 18-2-101,

F4

- Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery, CRS 18-4-302(1)(d); 18-2-101, F4

- Identity Theft, CRS 18-5-902(1)(a), F4

- Motor Vehicle Theft in the Third Degree, CRS 18-4-409(4)(a), F5

- Menacing, CRS 18-3-206, F5

- First Degree Criminal Trespass, CRS 18-4-502(1)(b), M1

- Criminal Impersonation, CRS 18-5-113(1)(b)(II), M1

- Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, CRS 18-12-108.5(1), M2

Both are expected in court on October 3. Should you like to read the district attorney's review you can do so below.



