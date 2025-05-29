49-year-old man identified in deadly North Academy Boulevard crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner has identified the man who died from his injuries along North Academy Boulevard following a crash on May 14.

Police released the identity of 49-year-old Brent Nicklas, who was a driver in the crash. Nicklas was driving with a passenger at the time. The passenger was also taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

Police say their investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling southbound on North Academy in the left through lane. The other vehicle proceeded to turn left from East Boulder Street when the driver side door was struck by the vehicle heading southbound.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025, according to police. At this same time last year, they say there were 19 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

