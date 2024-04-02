$450 e-bike discount becomes temporary debt for participating shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — The state's new incentive program gives a $450 discount on an e-bike at participating shops. It's part of the goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Right now, there are 15 in El Paso County. Click here for the full list.

Managers at Motoclops in Monument said they had to think twice before signing up.

Retailers that participate have to absorb the debt of each discounted bike until state reimbursement next year.

"[For] small businesses, money is tight, and your budget, so absorbing that on the front end was probably the first hesitation but the truth is we're gonna make it work," said the director of operations, Gene Carbonell.

Carbonell believes offering this discount will bring in more customers. "People love discounts and I think if they were on the fence due to price, this would change their opinion."

A couple took advantage of the discount in Colorado Springs. Craig Phipps said they plan to use the money they're saving to buy other accessories.

"If each of us are buying one, that's $900 that we can use to buy a bike rack to haul 'em around on," said Phipps.

Phipps said they like the idea of biking rather than driving when they can. "The store's only 10 minutes away, so we can run over to the grocery store and get a bag or two of something and not even have to take the car out."

Gov. Polis said the e-bike discount program will go through 2032. "We know to achieve our air quality goals it's going to take all of us working together, building stronger, more resilient Colorado now and for generations to come."

The Colorado Springs Bike Shop's manager, Abraham Schubarth, said it was the first in the city to jump on this offer.

"[The program] will help us boost sales more, we are already doing pretty well but this is going to push us over the top so that's good," said Schubarth.

Schubarth said with the state's promise of an extra $50 credit per bike next tax season, it will be a worthy investment.

"Thankfully the state is offering us $500 off of our taxes for each bicycle," said Schubarth. "They are taking care of us a little bit."

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.