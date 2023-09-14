41-day CDOT DUI enforcement period begins Thursday

COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Department of Transportation (CDOT) begins its most prolonged DUI enforcement period on Thursday, lasting until October 25, spanning 41 days.

CDOT is working with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement to crack down on impaired drivers because of the number of fall festivities across the state.

Drivers can expect to see an above-average number of patrols across Colorado and are asked to always have a sober ride home.

More than 1,400 drivers were arrested for DUIs this time last year.

