403 Fire in Park County grows to 70 acres, evacuations still in effect

PARK COUNTY, CO — Evacuations are in effect for one-mile radius in Park County in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane for the 403 Fire. Fire officials have also added an evacuation order for Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn Subdivisions due to a wildfire.

"Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is now 70 acres in size. Air support is unable to take part due to severe winds. It started as a grass fire and is said to be threatening homes.

An alert was sent at 11:40 a.m. Thursday by the Park County CodeRed emergency notification system. Since the alert Park County has upgraded this to an immediate and full evacuation order.

Fire danger will be extreme today across the viewing area due to high winds, single-digit humidity, and grasses that have seen little to no rain or snow throughout March.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today from 11 am through 8 pm. A combination of strong winds and relative humidity as low as 8% means if a grass fire were to start, it would spread quickly and become very hard to control.

Below is a map provided of the current locations of the fire. The highlighted purple area is the newly updated evacuation area. The new fire location is approximately 1/2 mile from the Teller County line.

According to Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office smoke can be seen in the area west of Teller County as the fire is in an area in Park County behind the Florissant Fossil Beds.

For those evacuating the area, the Park County emergency shelter location is at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

If you have large animals and livestock to evacuate, please go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, C 80827.

There is no information at this time regarding the cause and the size of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

