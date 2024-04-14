40 rounds fired at Colorado Springs house and vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, Colorado Springs Police Officers were dispatched to 700 Seqouia Dr to investigate a shooting.

According to CSPD, during the investigation officers learned that three unidentified men walked up behind the victim's vehicle and fired over 40 rounds. The gunshots struck multiple vehicles and one home.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

CSPD said after their intial investigation that this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

