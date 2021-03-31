Menu

$40,000 to Pueblo schools for hands-on skills learning

Pueblo District 70
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 31, 2021
PUEBLO — After raising thousands of dollars in the last two years, Pueblo's "30" club is getting the chance to donate the funds to District 70 and Pueblo County High School.

On March 31st the club will deliver two checks for $20,000 dollars to help fund a financial literacy program in District 70, and the Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Construction (AMAC) program at Pueblo County High School.

AMAC is aimed at preparing high school student with workforce skills that will provide pathways to high-demand career in Pueblo.

The "30" Club is made up of 30 men in their 30's whose mission is "to contribute to a better quality of life in Pueblo".

