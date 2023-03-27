Four train cars derail in La Junta, no injuries, no hazardous material spilled

LA JUNTA — An investigation is underway after four train cars derailed in La Junta this morning within the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

According to SECO News, it happened around 5 a.m. The rail facility confirmed with them, there were no injuries, and no hazardous materials were released or spilled. They also say the incident does not pose a threat to the community.

According to SECO News, the derailed trains were carrying octanes.

The cause of the derailment is still unknown.

News5 has also reached out to the La Junta Police Department and the National Transportation Safety Board to get more information. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

____

