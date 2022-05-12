4 hospital security guards charged with negligent homicide

PUEBLO — News 5 confirmed on Wednesday that four security guards have been charged with negligent homicide over the death of 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones at St. Mary Corwin Medical Center.

The incident happened on February 10, 2021, at around 6:30 a.m.

Pueblo police say officers were dispatched to St. Mary Corwin Medical Center regarding a disturbance.

When they arrived medical staff were rendering aid to Jones.

Jones had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation with hospital security staff prior to the arrival of Pueblo police officers.

Jones was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs on the date of the incident and then died in the same Colorado Springs hospital on February 18, 2021. The Pueblo Police Department then began investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that the manner of Jones’s death was homicide.

Pueblo Police tell News 5 that the four security guards turned themselves in regarding the death.

The motions hearing is scheduled for June 17.

