3rd party investigation results in the firing of Las Animas County Deputies

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Deputy Mikhail Noel and Lieutenant Henry Trujillo with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department were fired, according to the department, after Kenneth Espinoza was tased in the face by officers and a subsequent lawsuit was filed.

This comes after a third-party investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and a recommendation from Las Animas County Sheriff's Office's (LACSO) Undersheriff Rey Santistevan for a referral of criminal charges against the former deputies.

The report reveals a series of issues including both Noel and Trujillo making false claims to LACSO about the incident, according to Kevin Mehr, Espinoza's attorney.

Mehr also said issues included Espinoza's being tased, even though he did not resist arrest and had broken no laws.

The report also recommends a criminal investigation into Noel and Trujillo for their actions.

Espinoza's attorney said in April he was driving to a shop to get his truck serviced, and his son was following him separately in another vehicle.

His son was pulled over by a deputy with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. Espinoza's attorney said he pulled over behind the deputy to wait for his son.

In the body camera video released by Epinoza's attorney, Trujillo is seen walking up to Espinoza's window. He tells Espinoza he needs to leave or he will "get charged." Espinoza refuses, but moments later is seen backing up in his truck while deputies are seen pointing weapons at him.

In the body camera video, Trujillo and another deputy are seen trying to get Espinoza in the back of their car. Trujillo tased Espinoza once while he was handcuffed, according to the sheriff's office.

The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office has dropped all charges against Espinoza, including resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. Mehr filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office and Trujillo for what he calls excessive force.

Mehr said Trujillo should have never been on the force because of his criminal history.

In 1997, Trujillo was charged with felony menacing with a weapon, which he pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The next year, he was convicted of misdemeanor harassment.

Mehr said that conviction now should have barred Trujillo from becoming certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, which is required to be a peace officer in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Law said, however, disqualifying misdemeanors, including harassment, had to have been committed on or after July 1, 2001.

Multiple restraining orders have been filed against Trujillo, including one in 2006 for a domestic abuse incident.

Court documents show he faced another protection order in 2007 for stalking and physical assault/threat.

This story is currently ongoing and News5 is working to learn more, including a response from the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. We will update this article as more information is made available.

