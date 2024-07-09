377 acres of skiable terrain coming to Monarch Mountain after over a decade of planning

MONARCH MOUNTAIN, Colo. — After over a decade of planning a ski mountain that is a local favorite in Southern Colorado will be expanding their ski area terrain.

On Monday Monarch Mountain said the mountain had received the official approval from the United States Forest Service to expand the special use permit boundary into a part of the mountain called No Name Basin.

Monarch Mountain A picture of No Name Basin, the most recent addition to Monarch Mountain's skiable terrain. Providing over 300 acres of lift-accessible terrain.

The mountain plans to develop the area which will now provide an additional 377 acres of skiable terrain on the west side of the Continental Divide. The mountain says the area currently is used by Monarch Cat Skiing operation but will soon provide traditionally cleared trails and glade terrain for intermediate and advanced skiers.

"This has truly been a labor of love. We learned a lot during the process and have an in-depth appreciation of the State Historical Preservation group and the Federal Advisory Council on Historical Preservation. We plan to work together along with the Forest Service on continuing education with regard to the importance of preservation of all cultural aspects of the area and beyond. That process has been rewarding. So, now on with the crux of the matter ... more room for skiing and riding. Time to get to work." said Monarch Mountain, COO and General Manager, Randy Stroud.

The mountain has been waiting on a three-year review from the San Isabel and Gunnison National Forests regarding the impact of this terrain on sensitive cultural resources and wetlands in the area. The groups found that no significant impact would occur in the area.

Based on the map provided by the mountain the new additions would establish 7 new trails and four areas with thinned woods that would offer skiing through glade terrain.

Construction is expected to begin near the end of the month and the mountain will focus on building an access road, extending powerlines, and cutting the runs.

Construction on a 3-person lift, warming hut, and bathroom facility will begin in the summer of 2025.

