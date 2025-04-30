33rd anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, it's as easy as leaving food at the mailbox

COLORADO — On Saturday, May 10, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will be hosting the 33rd Anniversary of the "largest one-day food drive in the nation," the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Every second Saturday of May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food item donations from customers to fill up local food pantries.

National Association of Letter Carriers

All you have to do to participate is leave a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox on the second Saturday

of May.

NALC says that over the 30 years of this food drive, the organization has collected over 1.9 billion pounds of food, thanks to USPS, including some U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

According to NALC, there are 44 million people in the country who are experiencing food insecurity, including 5.5 million seniors (60+), and 14 million children whose hunger is impacting their health and education.

They say that by springtime, many local food pantries are emptied due to high demand.

NALC says that on Saturday, May 10, residents can leave their donations in a bag next to their mailbox for letter carriers and USPS to pick up.

To learn more about the donation drive, visit the NALC website.





