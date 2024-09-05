300 Olympic City coaches to receive youth development training thanks to national grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As a part of the Million Coaches Challenge, an initiative led by the Susan Crown Exchange to try and train 1 million coaches in youth development by 2025, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has been awarded a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association.

PRCS is one of 39 parks and recreation departments to receive this grant, which includes additional backing from ESPN.

Due to this grant, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will train 300 coaches in the art of youth development through the Positive Coaching Alliance by the end of 2024.

“We are honored to be a recipient of this grant to enhance our programs and further our commitment to provide coaches with the necessary training to empower them to make a positive impact in the lives of the young athletes in our community,” says Will Davis, City of Colorado Springs Youth Sports program administrator.

