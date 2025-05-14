30-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in crash at I-25 and Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We now know the name of a man who died following a motorcycle crash along the Bijou Street bridge over I-25 at the beginning of May.

Police say that 30-year-old Ethan Hale was the driver of the motorcycle at the time of his death.

Take A Look At The Scene The Day of The Crash

Hale had been traveling west along Bijou Street with a passenger on the motorcycle when a vehicle traveling eastbound went to turn left to head north onto I-25.

Hale and his passenger clipped the right side of the vehicle entering the intersection, which led to both Hale and his passenger being ejected from the bike. Police did not provide an update on the passenger's condition.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, Hale would pass from his wounds sustained in the accident at a local hospital. The department did not clarify if the driver of the vehicle is facing any charges.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this is the 10th traffic death of 2025 in Colorado Springs. This time last year, there were already 18 deaths.

