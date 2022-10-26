30 animals seized after animal neglect and cruelty investigation

PENROSE, Colorado — Thirty animals were seized during an animal neglect and cruelty investigation.

On Tuesday, October 25th the Fremont County Sheriff's Department assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at the 500 block of 1st Street in Penrose, Colorado.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 26 horses, one dog, one pot belly big, and two exotic birds. The search warrant was the result of a report of animal neglect andabuse brought to the Colorado Humane Society and Denver Dumb Friends League.

The animals were taken from Lucille's Voice, an animal rescue in Penrose, Colorado. News5 reached out to the owners for comment but was told they would not be speaking on the matter.

Of the animals seized the pot belly pig was euthanized at a local facility after the recommendation of two on-scene veterinarians. Many of the horses the sheriff's office recovered had serious medical and health issues and are being evaluated for treatment plans.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office said that some of the animals recovered were from as far away as Louisiana based on papers recovered on the property.

“Many of these animals were rescued from so-called 'kill pens,'" stated Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. “Unfortunately, the reason a lot of them were sent to these pens is because they already had significant injuries or health issues. You are not doing these animals any justice if you rescue them and then do not have the staff or resources to adequately manage their pain, treat their injuries or provide the basics of food and water.”

All animals seized are now in the care of the Colorado Humane Society and are now being evaluated for treatment plans or euthanasia.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update we get more information.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.