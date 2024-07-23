3 rabid bats found in Boulder County; health officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild animals

DENVER — Three rabid bats found at separate locations in Boulder County have public health officials calling on the public to be vigilant about coming into contact with wildlife this summer.

The announcement from the Boulder County Public Health did not state where exactly the bats were found, only saying they were submitted for rabies testing after being discovered by residents and tested positive for the highly fatal disease.

“Exposure to rabies happens most commonly when people or pets interact with wildlife, pick up a bat off the ground or try to remove it from their home or property,” said Carly Wilson, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist in a statement. “Finding a bat hanging under the eaves of a house, under a porch overhang or hidden behind shutters or gutters is normal. However, you should not touch them.”

A spokesperson for the department said in a news release Monday anyone who suspects they may have come into contact with a rabid bat, to reach out to the public health department as soon as possible by calling (303) 441-1564.

So far this year, 26 animals have tested positive for rabies in Colorado, with the majority of cases reported in June, though rabies usually peaks around August, according to data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. At least 13 people are suspected to have been exposed to the virus so far in 2024, the data shows.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). A graph showing historical data of rabies cases in Colorado from 2019-2022.

What is rabies and how you can reduce your risk of becoming infected

The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals and is nearly always fatal when not treated soon after exposure, according to health officials.

People or animals can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.

You can prevent getting rabies by taking the following precautions:



Vaccinate all domestic pets and valuable livestock against rabies and ensure vaccines are kept up to date. A domestic animal encounter with any wild animal will be treated like an exposure to a rabid animal. Domestic animals without up-to-date rabies vaccinations will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.

Avoid contact with any wild animals, especially those that act unusually. A healthy wild animal will generally avoid human contact. Do not feed wild animals since this reduces their natural fear of humans.

Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray domestic pets or dead animals, and to tell an adult if they are scratched or bitten. Please remind children of all ages that a sick, dying or dead animal may carry diseases that humans can contract — trying to help an animal can cause more harm than good.

Do not allow pets to roam free, since this can increase the chance they could be exposed without your knowledge. Do not leave pet food or livestock feed outside or feed your outdoor pet more than they can finish, as this will encourage a wildlife presence.

If your pet comes into contact with a wild animal, wear gloves while cleaning them to minimize your risk of exposure to the virus.

If a person has been bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, they should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek immediate medical attention and notify their local animal control agency. Prompt medical treatment is key to preventing rabies after a possible exposure.

In 2023, there were 55 cases or rabies in Colorado, 47 of which were in bats, CDPHE data shows.





