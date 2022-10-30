Watch Now
3 injured in I-25 off-ramp rollover crash overnight near downtown Colorado Springs

CSFD had to rescue two people trapped in the vehicle, both in critical condition
Colorado Springs Firefighters work the crash scene in the grass area on the shoulder of the I-25 and Bijou southbound off-ramp early Sunday morning.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 08:00:18-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 4 o'clock Sunday morning first responders were called to a rollover crash at the Bijou off-ramp on southbound I-25. Three people were in the car at the time. All of them were injured in the crash.

Firefighters worked to rescue two people from the wreckage. Both of those passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was also taken to an area hospital.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation

