3 injured in I-25 off-ramp rollover crash overnight near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 4 o'clock Sunday morning first responders were called to a rollover crash at the Bijou off-ramp on southbound I-25. Three people were in the car at the time. All of them were injured in the crash.

Firefighters worked to rescue two people from the wreckage. Both of those passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was also taken to an area hospital.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation

#BREAKING I-25 southbound ramp at Bijou closed after rollover crash near the ramp. Witness who called it in says the wreck was terrifying. Three people were in the vehicle and @CSFDPIO had to perform a rescue for at least two trapped. More on @KOAA #News5Today at 7am. pic.twitter.com/FSE2tJLgbn — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) October 30, 2022

