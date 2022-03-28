2nd SBCT, 4th ID to execute air assault training exercise at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, CO — The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 4th Infantry Division are conducting air assault operations on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Fort Carson training area.

The maneuvers are a part of Operation Steel Eagle, a training exercise 2nd SBCT and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers will be conducting from March 28 to March 31.

Soldiers will be transported via helicopter to a landing zone while. Simultaneously, artillery fire will suppress simulated enemy air defense capabilities.

Afterward, they will travel by foot to planned observation points where they will monitor simulated enemy targets and live artillery fire.

This exercise will allow leaders and soldiers to train and practice synchronizing air insertion, artillery, intelligence collection and maneuvers during large-scale combat.

"Synchronization and precision are key for air assault operations," said Maj. Jason Elmore, public affairs officer, 2nd SBCT. "So many commands must work together to make complex operations like this successful. The cohesion of our team will truly be on display."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.