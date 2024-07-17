2nd Annual Hip-Hop Festival breaks back to Pueblo this Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — This year will be the second that Mad Fresh Productions brings their Hip-Hop Festival to the Steel City. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

The event will take place Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Mineral Palace Park.



This free festival, which celebrates the core elements of hip-hop culture, will include a youth and adult Breakin' Battles, DJ Battle, youth Graffiti Battles and several Emcee Performances.

Youth Breakdance Battle (1st place gets $300, free to enter)

Adult Breakdance Battle (1st place gets $600, free to enter)

DJ Battle (1st place gets $300, free to enter)

Youth Graffiti Battle (1st place gets $150 in art supplies)

Youth Graffiti Battle (1st place gets $350 in art supplies)

The family-friendly festival will also feature kids' workshops, vendors and food trucks.___





