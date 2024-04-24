2nd Annual Giant Senior Expo at the Antlers Hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The second annual Senior Lifestyle Expo and Cherry Blossom Celebration happening at the Antler’s Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs showcases resources and free classes for seniors. The event is on 4/24/24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is free to attend. More than ninety vendors are on site helping answer questions about health, fitness, transportation, and Medicare.

Anne Jensen with the Senior Resource Center of Southern Colorado talks with me about why this event is so important. “This is important because we really need to make the seniors feel like they’re included in the community. They need to know what resources are available to them and there are so many resources in Colorado Springs.

The social aspect of aging is also something the event addresses- special (and free) Tai Chi and pickle ball classes help to combat loneliness and other effects of isolation. Drawings and door prizes also brighten the day. The group plans on hosting this event again next year.

