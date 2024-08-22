Mayor Mobolade urges taxpayers to vote for extension of 2C road improvement program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is urging taxpayers to vote for an extension of the 2C road improvement program this November.

Colorado Springs beginning a campaign to get 2C sales tax on the November ballot

The taxpayer funded program began in 2016 to improve roads in the city. The City of Colorado Springs collects 5.7 cents from every $10 purchase. The extension would not increase the tax.

Thursday, News5 saw one of the paving projects now complete, which is on Vickers Drive by Martinez Elementary School.

The city says since the program started, the number of roads in 'good' condition has doubled and pothole complaints have been cut in half.

"This 2C project is all about supporting our community," said Mayor Mobolade. "I believe great roads are the stable for a great city. They are the pathway to education. They're the networks of commerce and they are the connection between family's and neighborhoods."

The city has an interactive paving map that shows what has been repaired from the project and what's proposed through 2027. To view the map, visit theCity of Colorado Springs website.

