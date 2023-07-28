29 nonprofits in Colorado Springs get $700,000 to support youth success and health

Pikes Peak United Way is giving more than $700,000 to 29 local nonprofits this year. Focusing on those working toward youth success, health and family stability.

"We really try very hard to fund organizations that are doing the work to solve those problems," said the United Way community impact director Elizabeth Quevedo.

44 nonprofits applied this year. Quevedo said they look for financial stability and impact over a four-month-long application process.

"I would say the hardest part of this process is that there are many incredible organizations doing wonderful, critical work," said Quevedo.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado is a new partner. It lets families stay for free while their child is getting life-saving care.

"[RMH] said they want to help and we said yes please," said its development director Sam Milam.

It costs about $50 for a family to stay one night. Families stayed eight days on average last year, said Milam.

"It really is just magic to keep children and families together and the grant from Pikes Peak United Way helps us do just that," said Milam.

Early Connections Learning Center has been a partner with United Way for more than 100 years.

"Being able to depend on Pikes Peak United Way for these funds each year has provided for our longevity," said its president Liz Denson.

Early Connections works with 300 kids every day, mainly in low-income families.

"We know child care is expensive, it's expensive to provide, and it's because of organizations like United Way, we're able to make it affordable for families," said Denson.

Denson said without United Way, they could potentially not be able to serve as many families.

Grants from United Way helped more than 70,000 people in the Pikes Peak region last year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.