28th annual Great Fruitcake Toss set to kickoff

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The 28th annual Great Fruitcake Toss is taking place on Jan. 28th, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Memorial Park is located at 502 Manitou Ave.

There will be a limited number of fruitcakes available for adoption at $5 per cake. This also includes 4 tickets to throw a cake.

Participants that have their own fruitcakes are encouraged to bring them. Outside cakes must weigh 1lb, be rectangular in shape, and contain glazed fruits, nuts, and flour. In addition to this, they cannot contain anything inedible.

“Fruitcake Toss Tech Inspectors” will be examining cakes upon arrival.

Entrants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Pantry. Each canned item equals 1 event ticket, with a max of 10 tickets per family. Additional throws can also be purchased for $1.

The Great Fruitcake Toss will be following all safety requirements set by the El Paso County Health Department.

Events for all ages include:

Hand Toss Distance

Accuracy

Basketcake

Balance

More information can be found here.

