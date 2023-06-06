254 food pantries, including many in Southern Colorado receive $4.5 million in emergency funding

COLORADO — Families across Southern Colorado continue to feel the impacts of inflation, rising costs of gas, and the most recent reduction of SNAP benefits adds to the growing need for supplemental food supplies.

The Governor's Office, Department of Human Services, and Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger announced a distribution of $4.05 million in emergency funding Tuesday, from the State of Colorado to 245 food pantries across Colorado through the Food Pantry Assistance Grant (FPAG).

This comes after the Colorado Department of Human Resources redirected $14 million in funding in 2023 specifically for supplementing food pantries and food banks. According to the state, nearly 300 food pantries applied for the grant with combined requests for assistance totaling $9.8 million.

“All of the food pantries awarded funding align with the program goals and our commitment to equity,” shared Dana Wood, the Blueprint’s Community Investment Manager. “By working with CDHS and the Governor’s office to distribute these grants, we’re moving closer towards our vision of a Colorado where everyone who lives here can access the food they choose, where they want it, and when they need it.”

The Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger is a non-profit and 5-year plan drafted in 2018 by the Colorado Health Foundation, state and local governments, and advocacy groups to aim at ensuring no Coloradan sufferers from hunger.

Locally in southeastern Colorado forty local food banks and pantries will be receiving a piece of the funding. We have broken them down by list and region below.

Pikes Peak:

Custer, Fremont, Elbert, El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller counties



Atlas Preparatory School, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc. (dba Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado)

Center Toward Self Reliance

Chinook Center

City of Pueblo

Connections 4 Life Center

Crosses for Losses

Crossfire Ministries

Eastside Action Support Team (E.A.S.T.)

Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West

Food to Power

Fresh Start Center

Full Force Ministries SOG, Inc.

Hanover Outreach Center, Inc.

Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County

Lynn Gardens Baptist Church

Mercy's Gate

Minnequa Post 3641, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

New Direction Agape Services

Pikes Peak Christian Church

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center

Ranch House Ministry, Inc.

Solid Rock Community Development Corp.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

Teller Senior Coalition

The Pantry of Fremont

Tri-Lakes Cares

True Life Community Church / The LIFE Center

Southeast:

Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers counties



5 Loaves Pantry (5LP)

Dorcas Circle

La Veta Village, Inc. (fiscal sponsor for La Veta Village Food Services)

Las Animas Helping Hands

Las Animas School District RE-1

Small Town Project

Somebody Cares Project

Sparrow House Ministries

Town of Olney Springs

____

