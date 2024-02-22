250,000 Coloradans could lose free internet access this spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) launched at the end of 2021. Through the program, people who qualify can get internet access for free.

About 250,000 Coloradans could lose this service.

Congress hasn't approved the necessary funding to keep the ACP beyond April, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

"It's unfortunate that it's going away, hope that Congress will act and keep that program in place because it's important," said Ben Kley.

Kley is the president of StratusIQ, an internet provider in Colorado Springs.

Kley said about 2% of they're residential customers get low-cost or free service through ACP. Mainly those who live in subsidized or transitional housing for veterans or people exiting homelessness.

"They need the access to apply for jobs to look for housing, to do all the things that we don't really think about on a regular day," said Kley.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs said about 20% of veterans they serve use internet for medical appointments.

"The ability to arm people to this [internet access] equipment and give them access to that could be life-altering," said Mt Camel's executive director, Bob McLaughlin.

If ACP goes away, Mt. Carmel expects more veterans will visit its facilities to access free wifi.

"It really changes the way people have to spend their money," said McLaughlin.

Right now, participating ACP internet providers are notifying customers of potential bill changes.

"We are reaching out to our customers and we're trying to advise them on other federal programs if they apply," said Kley.

Kley said people can also change to a less expensive internet service plan.

