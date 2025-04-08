25-year-old identified as driver who died in fiery crash along Dublin Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner has identified a man who died in a car crash along Dublin Boulevard at the start of April. Police released the identity of 25-year-old Ryan Zamora on Tuesday.

Police say Zamora was traveling eastbound along Dublin Boulevard on the night of April 1, when he was unable to navigate a curb in the road, causing him to jump the median, where his vehicle struck the vehicle heading westbound along Dublin around 8:40 p.m.

Zamora's vehicle proceeded to catch fire, and by the time emergency personnel were on scene, Zamora was dead. The other driver, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

Police are considering speed and alcohol as preliminary factors in this crash.

According to CSPD, this was the sixth traffic camera fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were already 16 traffic fatalities.

