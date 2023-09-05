23rd annual year of Victor Celebrates the Arts

VICTOR — Last weekend marked 23 years of Victor Celebrates the Arts (VCTA) at the Labor Day Weekend Show & Sale.

From Saturday to Monday, Victor hosted professional and emerging "Plein Air" artists from around the globe to paint various scenes in and around Victor and several nearby 1890s gold mining sites.

Students from the Cripple Creek-Victor School also painted for the show as a part of the Young at Art Program.

The show was judged by an established and respected professional artist, and the original works created were placed on sale in the gallery.

All of the pieces painted in the VCTA Show & Sale were painted en plein air - on location using direct observation of life during the week before the Show & Sale.

In previous years, dozens of artists have participated, resulting in more than 20 awards being presented as well as over $4,000 in cash prizes.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.