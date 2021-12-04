22nd Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival Underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re hoping to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, the 22nd annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival is underway at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The event kicked off this morning and runs through Sunday evening. This year’s festival features over 150 different vendors, each offering unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for shoppers. Art, clothing, jewelry, crafts, and woodwork are just some of the many featured items. For many local businesses, this event is a big opportunity.

“For them, we didn’t have any shows last year due to the cancellation. So, this is important for these small businesses to get a jumpstart on the end of the year and on the next year, to create to continue to have a business,” said Stephanie Floyd, owner of the Holiday Food and Gift Festival.

The event will also feature live holiday music, and a gourmet food area for shoppers to sample desserts, tea, pasta, and more.

The event’s hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the event are 6 dollars each and can be purchased online. For more information, visit here.