21 year old man dies in single car crash

PUEBLO — Colorado State Patrol announced today that a 21 year old man from Pueblo died following a single car crash Sunday night.

CSP received a call just after 11 PM Sunday about a crash on Highway 50, near the 29th lane in Pueblo County. The caller told police that the driver of the car was "unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle."

When CSP troopers arrived on scene, EMS personnel told them that the driver, the 21 year old man from Pueblo, was pronounced dead on the scene. There were also an 18 year old woman and 12 year old child on the scene, and they were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

The vehicle, a 1990 Ford Ranger, first hit a drainage ditch on the south side of the roadway before colliding with a concrete culvert wall, according to police.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, and alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor to the crash at this time.

