205,000 Coloradans will receive checks after CenturyLink overcharged customers

COLORADO — More than 200,000 Coloradans will soon receive checks in the mail from a 2019 settlement that the Colorado attorney general’s office reached with CenturyLink after the company deceptively overcharged consumers for services.

According to a press release, the Colorado Department of Law uncovered evidence dating back to 2014 that shows that CenturyLink unfairly and deceptively charged hidden fees, falsely advertised guaranteed locked prices, and failed to provide discounts and refunds it promised to consumers who signed up for their services in Colorado.

They go on to say that, CenturyLink refunded $1.7 million directly to consumers for overbilling errors, and that the company also paid $6.7 million to the state for violating consumer protection laws.

The attorney general’s office says they are now distributing those funds to those who were hurt by CenturyLink.

The funds will go to two categories of consumers: the nearly 205,000 consumers who were overcharged, and to more than 500 individuals who filed complaints about CenturyLink

Payments to the 205,000 consumers who were overcharged will range from $12-$83 depending on how long they were charged the Internet Cost Recovery Fee. Consumers who filed complaints will receive $100.

Consumers receiving funds should look for the following:



An email from Rust Consulting prior to the receipt of a check in the mail, alerting consumers that a check is on the way. Rust is the vendor working with the attorney general’s office to manage the distribution of money to Coloradans.

A letter from the attorney general with a check will follow in the mail.

Payments will be mailed to consumers on August 3, 2021, but consumers will have until November 1, 2021, to cash their checks, after which all payments will be void.

They say if you do not receive money by the end of August, you can contact the Attorney General's office here.

The Attorney General's office says consumers will not be asked their bank account information, date of birth, Social Security number, or any other personal information in exchange for their refund.

They say if they are asked any of those questions it could be a fraud or a scam and they should report it.

The settlement required CenturyLink to change its business practices and explain clearly its pricing terms.

