2024 Miss America winner is awarded the Spirit of the Springs Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Madison Marsh, the winner of the 2024 Miss America contest, has continued to earn prestige as she was awarded the Spirit of the Springs Award from Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms.

“Madison Marsh embodies the spirit of our city – compassion, excellence, and a commitment to making the world a better place,” said Mayor Yemi. “Madison is a shining example to all of us, but she especially serves as an inspiration to countless girls across the nation to dream big, aim high and reach for the stars. It’s an honor to present her with a 2024 Spirit of the Springs Award."

Marsh, a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, made history by becoming the first ever active-duty Air Force officer to compete in the Miss America competition.

Certainly not lacking in merit, Marsh graduated in 2023 from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

She is also a two-time National Astronaut Scholar, National Truman Scholar, Harvard Kennedy School graduate student at Harvard University, a black belt in Taekwondo, and became a certified pilot at the age of 16.

The Mayor’s office of Colorado Springs is proud to have someone so dedicated and eager to represent and participate in the community, and felt the Spirit of the Springs award was the perfect way to recognize her work and outstanding achievements.

For more information on the Spirit of the Springs Award you can visit ColoradoSprings.gov/SpiritoftheSprings [coloradosprings.gov].

