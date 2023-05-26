2022 Officer Involved Shooting ruled as justified says 4th Judicial District

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The District Attorney's Office for El Paso County says a Colorado Springs Police Officer was justified when he shot a man outside of a southeast side apartment complex.

It happened in January of 2022 at the Colony Hills Apartments off South Academy and Drennan.

Police were trying to arrest Austin Hood when the DA's office says he pointed a gun at an officer.

The DA's office says the officer feared for his safety and the safety of others in the complex, so he shot him. Hood survived.

He later pleaded guilty to first-degree assault against a peace officer and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

You can see the District Attorney's Office's reasoning here.

____

