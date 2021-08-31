20 years later, the U.S. has finally left Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in 20 years, a U.S. President will address the nation while not at war in Afghanistan. The largest non-combatant airlift in American history ended Monday, and with it the United State's longest war.

During the war in Afghanistan, more 2,000 American lives were lost, and we honor and remember their sacrifice.

Major General Chris Donahue was the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan on a C-17, that lifted off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport Monday, at 3:29 p.m. East Coast Time, which would was 1:29 Mountain Time.

As of Monday, more than 122,000 people in total had been airlifted from the airport since July, according to a Pentagon spokesman. That includes 6,0000 U.S. civilians. The State Department estimates there are fewer than 200 Americans who may still want to leave, as well as thousands of Afghans who served alongside U.S. forces.

The truth is, many threats are still active, according to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS says another attack could be orchestrated by ISIS-K, the Taliban, or even Al-Quaeda.

ISIS-K is an affiliate of ISIS, the group that spread into Northern Iraq from Syria, six years ago. ISIS-K first emerged in Pakistan in 2015, and they were the ones who claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on the airport in Kabul.