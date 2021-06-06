2 people killed in Pueblo motorcycle crash

PUEBLO — Two motorcycle riders have died, and two others are hurt after a deadly car crash in Pueblo Saturday afternoon.

Pueblo Police say a woman, driving an SUV, ran a red light at Orman Avenue and Northern Avenue hitting two motorcycles, each one had a rider and a passenger.

According to the Pueblo County Coronor's twitter, 41-year-old Racheal Gallegos and 54-year-old Frank Chavez died. Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene, Chavez was taken to a local hospital where he died several hours later.

Two other motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Pueblo Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Alisha Herrera, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Vehicular Homicide and two counts of Vehicular Assault.

